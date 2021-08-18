Ajman Tourism Organises 'Ajman Padel Tennis Tournament' In September

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) The Ajman Tourism Development Department announced the launch of the ''Ajman Padel Tennis Tournament '' which will take place from September 2 to September 9, under the patronage of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), and opened the door for registration from 16th August to 26th August, 2021.

As part of its sporting Calendar, Ajman Tourism is organising this tournament in collaboration with the United Arab Emirates Padel Association (UAEPA), and is considered as the first of its kind in the north emirates to include gold (A and B classifications) and bronze (C classification) categories, in addition to awarding monetary prizes to the winners of each category, according to player rating set by the United Arab Emirates Padel Association for each participant.

The department confirmed that registration for the tournament is open for men through the association’s website www.uaepa.ae; and the total number of players is expected to reach 600 participants, including amateurs and professional athletes from both locals and residents.

Residents wishing to participate are required to submit a residency older than 3 months at least prior to the start of the tournament. The tournament will be held in several Padel Tennis Courts, among which are the Padel Corner, Padel Square, and Padel House.

Sheikh Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi said that the main objective of the sports events and tournaments organised by the department is to highlight the position of Ajman as a leading touristic destination on the local and regional map, especially that the sporting scene in the Emirate of Ajman has been witnessing remarkable development by the day with respect to the annual sports activities and events that are being organised, pointing out that Ajman Tourism has provided all forms of support to this sector over the past years, and that has transformed the emirate into an ideal haven for sports and athletes from all over the world.

He explained that the Ajman Padel Tennis Tournament aims to raise general awareness on the importance of practicing this sport, while also highlighting the efforts of Ajman Tourism in achieving its visions, programmes, and initiatives that aim to promote Ajman’s sporting position and improve the quality of life in the emirate.

Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, pointed out that the rapid spread of this sport in the UAE was primarily a result of the continuous support and wise leadership the youth and sports sectors have received, in addition to the various padel courts established across the country, which in turn, led to an increase in the number of tournaments organised and athletes practicing this sport.

Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum also stressed that the doors of the UAE Paddle Association are always open for event organisers, and the Association will support and coordinate with organising committees at all levels, sharing its technical know-how and expertise to ensure strong participation and all-round success in every tournament.

Padel Tennis is considered as a sport that combines several games, mainly Tennis and Squash; and can be practiced in closed or open courts – the size being one-third of a normal tennis court – surrounded by nets and glass panels on the sides and back area, as per the tournament requirements.

The Ajman Padel Tennis Tournament comes as part of several tournaments organised in the emirates, after the United Arab Emirates Padel Association opened the call for all local clubs to request organising local tournaments according to the new classification and regulations set by the association, in order to ensure fair competition among all clubs and attract local athletes.

The tournament is supported by many governmental and private agencies, of which are Ajman Media City Free Zone, Siux Padel, in addition to Amina Hospital as the medical sponsor.

For this year’s calendar, ATDD aims to focus on the diversity of sporting activities that will boost sports tourism in the emirate.