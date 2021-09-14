Ajman Tourism Organises Fifth Edition Of 'Run Ajman'

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The Ajman Tourism Development Department is organising the fifth edition of the "Run Ajman" race in cooperation with "Endurance Sports Services" in Al Zorah with wide participation from all social groups.

More than 300 athletes will compete to win medals for three race distances: 2.5 kilometres (Kms), 5kms and 10kms. It features a special category for people of determination where 25 participants will compete and a virtual race for the same distances on the same day.

This race is part of the emirate’s sports agenda through which it continuously seeks to promote community sports, spread the culture of sports, and adopt it as an ideal lifestyle among individuals, in addition to enhancing the diversity of Ajman tourism products.

"Run Ajman", which will launch on 17th September, 2021, to spread and endorse individual sports, create a new generation of athletes by attracting the youth, support and develop local sports activities to create a positive impact in society, and highlight sports and tourism in Ajman at a global level.

It will motivate and encourage all individuals to practise sports by sponsoring relevant events for all levels, skills, and ages, and promoting a culture of tolerance through community sports that bring people from different nationalities together to compete and enjoy the rich sports Calendar of the UAE.

Some 102 winners from different categories will receive medals bearing the image of the Ajman Fort that reflects the emirate’s heritage and history and has been Run Ajman’s regular symbol since its first edition.

The race is being organised with all precautionary measures requested by The Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team. The individual start system will be adopted to respect social distancing; participants’ temperature will be checked before the race start, and a large gathering of players in one place will be forbidden to prevent overcrowding.

The Ajman Tourism Development Department stated that the race has become an important sports event in the country, especially after the great success it achieved during the past years in terms of high participation and public interest, which confirms the leading position Ajman has achieved as a global touristic destination, the quality of its infrastructure, and its capacity to organize similar events.