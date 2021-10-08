Ajman Tourism organises Masfout Mountain Bike Challenge

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) today held the Masfout Mountain Bike Challenge, with many amateurs and professionals, led by the UAE National Road Race Team Captain and Asian Champion, Yousif Mirza participating.

This event was held in collaboration with "Endurance Sports Services", and was part of Ajman’s sporting agenda to promote and support sports and a healthy lifestyle.

The staging of the bike challenge was in line with ATDD’s plan to boost and diversify the programmes it endorses, such as the importance of community sports and its culture, establish sports as an ideal lifestyle among citizens, and improve the diversity of tourism products in Ajman. It also focuses on sports tourism as a stable catalyst to attract visitors to the emirate and its surrounding areas, highlighting its captivating landmarks. It promotes Ajman as a regional and international tourist destination while highlighting the areas and landmarks across the emirate as ideal destinations for local and international tourists.

By organising the bike challenge, Ajman Tourism highlights the emirate as a distinguished sports tourism destination and promotes its position on the local and global tourism map. Masfout is considered Ajman’s hidden gem among locals for its high elevation compared to other surrounding cities, its famous rocky mountains, and its picturesque natural sceneries suitable for picnics and family outings.

The Masfout wilderness is considered a convenient place for mountain bikers and nature lovers. Its geographical location is reachable via several roads such as Dubai-Hatta Road and Sharjah-Kalba Road.

Winners of the 34.5 km, 23 km, and virtual races received gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Saud Aljasmi, Director of Events Department at the Ajman Tourism Development, stated that the department highly values motorcycle sports due to their growing popularity and role in boosting tourism in the emirate. The department also seeks to organise this challenge to diversify its programmes and activities.

The ATDD implemented all COVID-19 preventive measures throughout the challenge, and contestants were required to submit a negative PCR test.

The event was sponsored and supported by Ajman Media City Free Zone, Municipality and Planning Department – Masfout, Happiest Nation Volunteering Team, Pocari Sweat, Sharjah Triathlon Team, UAE Cycling Federation, Ajman Police, with the Saudi German Hospital, Ajman, as the medical sponsor.