Ajman Tourism organises second edition of Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition AJMAN, (Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021) Coinciding with the anniversary of the assumption of power of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), in collaboration with the Emirates Philatelic Association (EPA), has organised the 2nd edition of the Ajman Philatelic and Numismatic Exhibition from 21st to 25th September, 2021, at the City Centre Ajman mall.

Many exhibitors, dealers, and enthusiasts are participating in this exhibition which will showcase a wide collection of rare currencies and postage stamps that recount the history and progress of the emirates and the entire region.

The recently issued commemorative silver coin bearing the image of Sheikh Humaid will be exhibited and sold at the exhibition. This rare collector’s coin, considered its first since the formation of the union in 1971, was issued to highlight the notable historical role of Sheikh Humaid and his interest in preserving and supporting the cultural heritage.

With this event, the ATDD aims to highlight the cultural heritage and postal history of the UAE, by showcasing rare and distinctive collections of postage stamps and currencies from members of the Emirates Philatelic Association (EPA) and other expert associations. It provides a platform for collectors to acquire unique stamps, coins, and ornaments to expand their collection of collectibles.

The EPA will also hold an auction during the exhibition to sell a selection of valuable and rare pieces at the highest bids.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General of the ATDD, said that the exhibition constitutes an opportunity for the community, visitors, and collectors to explore rare and valuable collections of postage stamps, banknotes, and coins that form a part of the history of the UAE and the region, and which will be presented according to the highest international standards in collaboration with the EPA and several arbitrators and experts in the field.

Al Geziry clarified that the concurrence of the exhibition with the anniversary day of Sheikh Humaid assuming power and the issuance of a silver commemorative coin bearing his image by the Central Bank of the UAE attests his role in supporting the country’s heritage, and that of Ajman in particular, and his desire to preserve the Arab and Emirati cultural identity and passing it on across different cultures of the world.

Ahmad Saif Al Hasawi, board Member of the EPA, stated that the exhibition contributes to Ajman’s position as a leading organiser and host for exclusive events and attracts particular visitors to it.

Throughout the five days, the exhibition expects to witness a great number of worldwide collectors and enthusiasts looking to purchase stamps and currencies or evaluate their collections and valuables, in addition to tourists and visitors wishing to discover the history of the region.