Ajman Tourism Unveils Two Emirati-crafted Tourism Experiences

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 06:45 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Ajman Department of Tourism Development has announced the selection of two unique tourism experiences as part of the “Tourism Experiences Training Program” in Ajman.

The initiative was launched by the department to enrich the Emirate’s tourism content, support the participation of Emirati talents in the tourism sector, and align with sustainable goals, digital innovation, and the advancement of social and economic development.

As part of this initiative, the department has selected the tourism experiences created by Abdullah Al Ali and Mariam Al Hamrani. These experiences are focused on showcasing the hidden gems of Masfout, with the goal of empowering the local community, highlighting the Emirate’s tourist destinations, and enhancing its role in the national tourism sector.

Both Abdullah Al Ali and Mariam Al Hamrani are committed to offering fresh, impactful tourism ideas that promote cultural exploration, personal growth, and local engagement, positioning Ajman as a key player in the tourism landscape.

In this regard, Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, stated, “Through the training programmes and tourism initiatives we offer, we aim to motivate the younger generation, engage them in the country's tourism sector, and invest in local human talents and abilities. This contributes to creating new and innovative job opportunities for them, while instilling a more youthful and dynamic spirit filled with creativity and passion.

The tourism experience training programme in Ajman is a clear testament to our commitment to empowering youth and strengthening the tourism sector in the Emirate.”

For her part, Khadija Mohammed Turki, Tourism Marketing and Promotion Expert at the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said, “We are pleased to announce the two tourism experiences selected as part of the Tourism Experiences Program. This training programme focuses on several key areas, providing space for environmentally friendly green initiatives by encouraging the preservation of the Emirate’s historical character and traditional crafts. It also motivates all members of the community to contribute to the development of the tourism sector and create activities and events that enhance its growth and prosperity, thus achieving its goals in driving sustainable tourism development, preserving cultural heritage, and supporting social empowerment."

The tourism experiences offered by the participants include a visit to Masfout, with a two-day stay. During this visit, tourists explore various tourism landmarks and sites in the area, enjoying activities such as hiking and meditation sessions, in addition to visiting local museums and farms, walking through the ancient water channels (Aflaaj) and spending a day as guests of local families from the area.

