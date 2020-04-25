Ajman Transport Authority links digital services with Ajman Pay

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) As part of its efforts to improve its services provided to the public, Ajman Transport Authority announced that it has linked its digital services with Ajman Pay.

This is an important initiative to improve the quality of services and provide multiple payment channels and options that suit various customer segments.

This agreement between Ajman’s Department of Finance and Ajman Transport Authority was signed remotely by Marwan Ahmad Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, and Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of Ajman Transport Authority.

Commenting on this, Al Muhairi said, "This agreement represents a qualitative leap in the efforts of Ajman Transport Authority to reach the highest level of service. And we commend the initiatives of Ajman’s Department of Finance to meet the needs and aspirations of the authority that is dedicated to providing quality of life to its customers."

"It is our mandate to offer services that are easy and convenient. And linking our digital services with Ajman Pay ensures seamless and swift transactions that guarantee customer happiness.

These services include vehicle inspection requests, fine payment, request for issuing a permit for companies to work and transport, application for issuing/renewing driver permits and many other services offered by Ajman Transport Authority," Al Muhairi added.

Meanwhile, Al Ali said, "We are proud to see various government departments in Ajman advancing to digitalisation that is in line with the emirate’s vision to improve the efficiency of government services. We are also glad to have collaborated with Ajman Transport Authority that seeks to provide the best customer service."

Al Ali further mentioned that linking the authority’s digital services with Ajman Pay highlights the features of the payment portal that simplifies the transaction and payment procedures for customers who now prefer digital payment options and channels.

Ajman Pay provides a unified payment system for the Ajman Transport Authority, which provides high capabilities for timely monitoring of all government revenues and assists in creating a comprehensive statistical and accurate financial reporting that aids in decision-making.