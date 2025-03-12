Ajman Transport Introduces Open, Contactless Payment System
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Ajman Transport Authority has launched an open and contactless payment system on public buses, making it the first entity in the UAE to implement this advanced technology.
The system allows passengers to pay securely using bank cards, digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and wearable devices like smartwatches.
Smart payment devices have already been installed across the entire public bus fleet, with the service activated on internal routes and plans underway to extend it to external routes in the near future.
Additionally, the authority has upgraded its "Masaar Travel" app, enabling passengers to plan trips, track buses in real-time, link their bank cards, and view travel history—further enhancing public transport services and supporting Ajman’s digital transformation.
Recent Stories
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
More Stories From Middle East
-
Kuwait oil price drops to $73.31 pb6 minutes ago
-
International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages during Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system6 minutes ago
-
National Investment Strategy to boost UAE's global hub status, says Minister of Investment51 minutes ago
-
MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 202451 minutes ago
-
International Space Station orbits Earth for 150,000th time1 hour ago
-
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges1 hour ago
-
NASA's newest space telescope blasts off to map entire sky, millions of galaxies3 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day3 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago
-
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago
-
Palestinian cause resolution relies on establishing independent state, rejecting displacement: El-Si ..12 hours ago