Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) Ajman Transport Authority has launched an open and contactless payment system on public buses, making it the first entity in the UAE to implement this advanced technology.

The system allows passengers to pay securely using bank cards, digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and wearable devices like smartwatches.

Smart payment devices have already been installed across the entire public bus fleet, with the service activated on internal routes and plans underway to extend it to external routes in the near future.

Additionally, the authority has upgraded its "Masaar Travel" app, enabling passengers to plan trips, track buses in real-time, link their bank cards, and view travel history—further enhancing public transport services and supporting Ajman’s digital transformation.