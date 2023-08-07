Ajman, UAQ government entities join National ICV Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) Ajman’s Departments of Economic Development and Finance and Umm Al Quwain’s Executive Council have joined the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, launched by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) in 2021 as one of the Projects of the 50.

The entities signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, signed the MoUs, with Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General at the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General at the Department of Finance in Ajman, and Mohammed Suroor Al Naqbi, Acting Secretary-General of the General Secretariat at the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain.

Under the MoUs, ICV-certified companies in the UAE will be able to tender for government contracts in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. MoIAT will provide the necessary technical support to all the government departments that implement the programme.

Al Suwaidi said, “The MoUs are in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance the business environment and support the growth of national industries and their competitiveness. We will see even greater cooperation between Federal and local government entities in the future as national supply chains are integrated under the umbrella of MoIAT’s Make in the Emirates initiative.”

With the latest additions to the National ICV Programme, ICV-certified companies in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain will gain a competitive advantage on procurement and services tenders, representing opportunities for growth for national companies, suppliers, and emerging small and medium companies.

Al Suwaidi commented, “The expansion of the National ICV Programme supports the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and reflects MoIAT’s commitment to developing national industries and related services. It also supports our efforts to enhance Emiratisation across national value chains and attract local and foreign industrial investments as well as promote self-sufficiency in strategic and priority industries.”

He added, “The growing need locally for highly efficient and robust supply chains increases the demand for products and services from Emirati companies and suppliers, especially those certified under the National ICV Programme. By localising government procurement, the programme helps enhance the industrial sector’s contribution to national GDP, attracts local and foreign investments and creates more job opportunities for Emiratis.”

For his part, Al Hamrani noted that the National ICV Programme is aimed at developing the industrial sector and enhancing its contribution to the national economy in line with the UAE’s strategy to drive economic diversification and increase non-oil industrial capacity.

It contributes to improving the performance and sustainability of the sector by developing local industries to promote sustainable economic development.

He added that the programme provides a strong impetus to industrial sector growth, a key pillar of an innovative knowledge economy, highlighting the National ICV’s impact on boosting the competitiveness and presence of UAE products in global markets. Al Hamrani further explained that it will further empower entrepreneurs and SMEs to accelerate their growth and build sustainable partnerships, which marks a new phase in the future of the UAE’s industrial sector.

Al Ali noted that joining the National ICV Programme demonstrates the department’s commitment to promoting collaboration, integration, and partnerships with local and federal government entities. He emphasised the programme’s key role in enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness in different fields, contributing to economic growth and job creation.

Al Ali added, “We are pleased to support the integration of supply chains in the UAE, which promotes industrial expansion across vital and priority sectors, enhancing the competitiveness of national industries and boosting their contribution to GDP. This is in line with the department’s efforts to play an active role in building a sustainable economy and accelerating development in the UAE in line with the objectives of the Projects of the 50."

Al Shamsi said, “Joining the National In-Country Value Programme aligns with the government’s vision and efforts to support the national industrial sector.

“Umm Al Quwain’s government continuously strives to support the UAE’s sustainable economic development plans by investing in technology and innovation, nurturing local companies, and providing employment opportunities relevant to the knowledge-based economy. The government also supports the performance and sustainability of the industrial sector in the emirate to increase the private sector's contribution to the national economy.

“This memorandum of understanding is part of Umm Al Quwain government’s role in encouraging industrial development in new sectors and contributing to economic diversification. The agreement is in line with the government's strategy to create an attractive business environment for investors, support the growth and competitiveness of national industries, and encourage foreign direct investment in new and promising sectors.”

In 2022, the programme redirected AED53 billion into the national economy, reflecting a 25 percent increase compared to 2021. Additionally, several new entities joined the National ICV Programme, bringing the total number of members to 28 federal and local government agencies and corporations. This initiative has played a significant role in promoting Emiratisation in the private sector.