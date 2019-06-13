Ajman University Chancellor becomes only speaker from MENA region at UK conference

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) Ajman University, AU, took the centre-stage during the EduData Summit, EDS, the world's premium forum for data-driven educators, organised by the QS Intelligence Unit from 11th to 13th June at the British Museum in London.

A presentation by Dr. Karim Seghir, AU Chancellor, showcased how the institution uses data to promote its distinct identity as a pioneering force in the UAE and beyond. Dr. Seghir was the only presenter from the MENA region to earn a coveted spot in the two-day programme.

"AU has developed a formula for storytelling success. Our data reveal that we are a global university and a socially responsible community, so that is the story we share across every possible platform," Dr. Seghir explained. "Our data-based narrative about the unique and impactful AU experience – a place where innovation meets compassion – has helped generate an increase in student satisfaction and enrolment, a growth in research funds and output, an increase in alumni engagement, a boost in media coverage, and an upswing in world rankings.

"

AU’s success story is rapidly earning the institution a place on the global map of higher education. In 2018, AU debuted on the QS World University Rankings list of the top 1000 universities worldwide and was named one of the top 150 universities under 50 years old in the world.

The annual EduData Summit played host to international speakers and participants from prestigious institutions such as MIT, Virginia Tech, University of Cambridge, Columbia University, and the University of Auckland. Ajman University has been serving as a gold-level sponsor of the event since 2018.