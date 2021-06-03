Ajman University concludes Commencement Ceremony 2021 in style

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Ajman University concluded today a commencement for the Class of 2021 in style with more than 750 AU graduates of various academic streams honoured on the three-day gala drive-through event.

Held at AU campus from June 1-3, 2021, This was the second time that AU organised such a drive-through ceremony for its graduates this year.

To ensure students’ safety, all graduating students attending the drive-through ceremony were required to take the COVID-19 DPI test.

AU Chancellor Dr. Karim Seghir, while inaugurating the ceremony, congratulated the graduating students, faculty and staff for their perseverance and hard-work despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. At a time where most universities around the world are holding virtual graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AU has continued to choose this exceptional and creative way to ensure that students enjoy the culmination of their year-long academic efforts in a way that is not only safe but memorable as well.

'' There were scenes of ecstasy, joy, and pride as the graduating students rolled in one-by-one in their cars, with families in tow. The atmosphere was invigorated with the congratulatory shouts of their loved ones, as the students walked the red carpet leading to the stage one-by--one to collect their diploma from the Chancellor.

Dr. Seghir added, "Congratulations to all graduates and their families. If we have learnt something from the current challenging situation, it would be showing empathy and compassion, and to use our strengths and talents in the best way that we can."