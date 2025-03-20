Open Menu

Ajman University Earns Accreditation From Australian Dental Council International

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 01:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Ajman University (AU) has announced that its College of Dentistry has earned a seven-year accreditation, from 1st January 2025 to 31st December 2031, from the Australian Dental Council International (ADCI).

The accreditation covers AU’s Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Master of Science in Endodontics, and Master of Science in Pediatric Dentistry programmes.

This significant achievement marks AU as the first institution in the UAE to receive ADCI accreditation for graduate programmes. With over 4,000 dentistry graduates making a global impact, AU’s College of Dentistry has a rich legacy of excellence in dentistry education. The College is home to the largest dental hospital in the country, providing world-class education, training, and patient care.

ADCI is the international arm of the Australian Dental Council.

International accreditation by ADCI is seen as an unparalleled hallmark of programme quality and evidence that AU’s College of Dentistry has demonstrated compliance with rigorous Australian standards in dentistry education.

Congratulating the entire AU community on the occasion, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said, “I extend my admiration and appreciation to everyone who helped make the Australian Dental Council International accreditation happen and continue to elevate AU’s reputation as a leader in the field.

Many congratulations to Dr. Salem Abu Fanas and the entire College – faculty, staff, students, alumni, and partners – on this remarkable achievement! Securing seven-year international accreditation from ADCI is the result of collective efforts to advance dental education and healthcare in the UAE and beyond.”

