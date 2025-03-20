Ajman University Earns Accreditation From Australian Dental Council International
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 01:15 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Ajman University (AU) has announced that its College of Dentistry has earned a seven-year accreditation, from 1st January 2025 to 31st December 2031, from the Australian Dental Council International (ADCI).
The accreditation covers AU’s Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Master of Science in Endodontics, and Master of Science in Pediatric Dentistry programmes.
This significant achievement marks AU as the first institution in the UAE to receive ADCI accreditation for graduate programmes. With over 4,000 dentistry graduates making a global impact, AU’s College of Dentistry has a rich legacy of excellence in dentistry education. The College is home to the largest dental hospital in the country, providing world-class education, training, and patient care.
ADCI is the international arm of the Australian Dental Council.
International accreditation by ADCI is seen as an unparalleled hallmark of programme quality and evidence that AU’s College of Dentistry has demonstrated compliance with rigorous Australian standards in dentistry education.
Congratulating the entire AU community on the occasion, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said, “I extend my admiration and appreciation to everyone who helped make the Australian Dental Council International accreditation happen and continue to elevate AU’s reputation as a leader in the field.
Many congratulations to Dr. Salem Abu Fanas and the entire College – faculty, staff, students, alumni, and partners – on this remarkable achievement! Securing seven-year international accreditation from ADCI is the result of collective efforts to advance dental education and healthcare in the UAE and beyond.”
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ajman University earns accreditation from Australian Dental Council International6 minutes ago
-
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values36 minutes ago
-
Kuwait oil price drops to $74.73 pb1 hour ago
-
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race1 hour ago
-
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumes on-and-off again eruption2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum10 hours ago
-
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit11 hours ago
-
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship12 hours ago
-
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured12 hours ago
-
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza12 hours ago
-
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April13 hours ago