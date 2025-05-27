Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Ajman University (AU) hosted the 8th edition of its flagship Research Day, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and national development.

The annual event, organised by the Deanship of Research and Graduate Studies, brought together faculty members, undergraduate and postgraduate students, and distinguished representatives from government and private sectors to explore how applied research can support the UAE’s long-term strategic ambitions.

Held at Ajman Saray Hotel, the event showcased interdisciplinary student research projects addressing real-world challenges in areas such as urban planning, public health, technology, design, and behavioral science.

Among the many impactful contributions, students from the College of Engineering and IT explored sustainable freshwater collection systems through condensation technologies. From the College of Architecture, Art, and Design, one project examined how walkable urban design can enhance livability, while another proposed sensory-friendly spaces for children with autism.

Marketing and management students analysed green consumer behaviour in the UAE, while projects from the College of Law addressed privacy rights and legal frameworks in digital environments.

Medical students explored health access and clinical practices, while researchers in Pharmacy and Health Sciences examined environmental risk factors and pharmaceutical advancements.

The College of Dentistry presented innovations in oral care, while students in Humanities, Social Sciences, and Mass Communication tackled behavioral trends, social perceptions, and media narratives.

These projects collectively reflect the breadth and depth of Ajman University’s research ecosystem, grounded in relevance, rigor, and national impact.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, stated, “Research is one of the key pillars of our mission and the cornerstone of our vision to nurture a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy. By organising this event, we have reaffirmed our commitment to fostering creative researchers capable of linking theory with practice and producing knowledge with real social impact.”

He further said, “As a non-profit institution, all our resources are utilised to strengthen the research environment, develop academic infrastructure, and forge impactful scientific partnerships aligned with national development goals. Moreover, we align all our research programs with the objectives of the ‘UAE Vision 2071’ as well as the national agenda for innovation, future technologies, and sustainability.”

The event also honoured outstanding student and faculty contributions, fostering a research culture that links theory with practice and encourages collaboration across disciplines.

Through presentations, feedback from experts, and networking with industry professionals, students had the opportunity to refine their research and enhance their readiness to contribute meaningfully to economic and social development.

The event demonstrated how Ajman University is advancing broader national goals for youth empowerment and intellectual capital investment, while redirecting resources toward innovation, education, and research.

