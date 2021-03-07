Ajman University inaugurates COVID-19 testing, vaccination centre

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) In cooperation with the Ajman Medical Zone and Tamouh Health Care, Ajman University today launched a coronavirus vaccination centre that also offers PCR and DPI testing services.

The centre’s launch is part of an academic partnership between Ajman University and Tamouh Healthcare.

It is located in the Sheikh Zayed Exhibitions and Conferences Hall and provides free services to all citizens and the university’s students and staff.

The centre also operates throughout the week 12 hours a day except on Fridays, and has separate rooms for men and women and the appropriate equipment required by medical staff for coronavirus tests and vaccinations.

People wishing to undergo coronavirus tests or receive the vaccine are required to adhere to relevant precautionary measures, including wearing face masks and ensure social distancing. They must also present their Emirati ID.