Ajman University, Jordan University Of Science And Technology Strengthen Partnership

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partnership

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Ajman University (AU) and Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) have renewed their memorandum of understanding to bolster collaborative efforts in advancing academic excellence and innovation.

This renewed agreement builds on previous achievements, ensuring continued progress in areas such as joint research publications, student mobility programmes, and faculty development.

During the meeting, which was held at AU's campus, Ajman University Chancellor Dr. Karim Seghir engaged in productive discussions with JUST President Dr. Khalid Elsalem. The talks focused on enhancing student and faculty exchanges, pursuing joint research projects, and developing other shared academic initiatives.

The renewed MoU underscores the strong bond between the two universities, reaffirming their commitment to promoting educational excellence, advancing research, and expanding global engagement.

