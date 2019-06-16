UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman University Offers MSc In Pediatric Dentistry

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:15 PM

Ajman University offers MSc in Pediatric Dentistry

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Ajman University, AU, has announced the launch of new Master of Science in Pediatric Dentistry graduate programme.

The new programme, according to the University, has received initial accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the UAE Ministry of education.

Ajman University Chancellor Dr. Karim Seghir, said that the programme is intended to improve the employability of AU graduates and enrich the labour market with competent specialists in pediatric dentistry.

"The door is now open for application in the new programme slated to kick off in the new academic year 2019-2020. There is normally an intake of four residents each year," he added.

Prof.

Salem Abu Fanas, Dean of the College of Dentistry, said that successful candidates will be eligible to take the examinations of the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland (FFD RCSI – Pediatric Dentistry). This is a full-time course that extends over three academic years, he explained. "Students will enrol and complete all units of study outlined for each semester."

"Applicants are required to have valid up to date basic life support and CPR training certificate, and should be readily available on request," he added.

In this course, students will study preventive dentistry, behaviour management using pharmacological techniques, child assessment, and treatment planning, and the management of orofacial trauma, he elaborated.

Related Topics

Education UAE Ajman Salem Ireland Market All From Labour

Recent Stories

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

36 minutes ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

51 minutes ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British girl demands protection for her ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.