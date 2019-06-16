Ajman University offers MSc in Pediatric Dentistry

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) Ajman University, AU, has announced the launch of new Master of Science in Pediatric Dentistry graduate programme.

The new programme, according to the University, has received initial accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the UAE Ministry of education.

Ajman University Chancellor Dr. Karim Seghir, said that the programme is intended to improve the employability of AU graduates and enrich the labour market with competent specialists in pediatric dentistry.

"The door is now open for application in the new programme slated to kick off in the new academic year 2019-2020. There is normally an intake of four residents each year," he added.

Prof.

Salem Abu Fanas, Dean of the College of Dentistry, said that successful candidates will be eligible to take the examinations of the Royal College of Surgeons of Ireland (FFD RCSI – Pediatric Dentistry). This is a full-time course that extends over three academic years, he explained. "Students will enrol and complete all units of study outlined for each semester."

"Applicants are required to have valid up to date basic life support and CPR training certificate, and should be readily available on request," he added.

In this course, students will study preventive dentistry, behaviour management using pharmacological techniques, child assessment, and treatment planning, and the management of orofacial trauma, he elaborated.