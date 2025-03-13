Ajman University Ranks In Top 100 Universities Worldwide In Data Science, AI
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 04:15 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Ajman University (AU) announced that it has been ranked in the top 51-100 institutions worldwide for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025.
AU holds the first ranking in the UAE for this subject, standing as the country’s sole representative in this field.
Furthermore, the university secured a top 151-200 global ranking and the first position in the UAE for Pharmacy and Pharmacology.
The university also excelled in other subjects, ranking among the world’s top 201-250 for Computer Science and Information Systems and Mathematics (second in the UAE for both) and within the 251-300 range globally for Accounting and Finance.
In broad subject rankings, AU made impressive gains across several subjects, moving up to as many as 200 places in some subject areas. AU ranked #284 worldwide for Social Sciences and Management this year, up from #451-500 last year. The university now holds the third position in the UAE for this subject.
“Ajman University’s impressive performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 is a story of unparalleled growth. We have grown impressively in the rankings over the past few years, featuring in the top 100 institutions worldwide for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of AU.
