Ajman University Secures Global Quality Accreditation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ajman University secures global quality accreditation

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) Ajman University, AU, has become one of the first six higher education institutions in the world to receive global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency, QAA, UK’s independent body and a global leader in quality assurance for higher education.

The global accreditation, launched in November last year, is awarded to institutions that have passed the QAA’s rigorous International Quality Review, an independent peer review measuring global institutions against the 10 standards of the internationally respected European Standards and Guidelines (ESG) criteria.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Karim Seghir, AU Chancellor, said that Ajman University is now part of an elite group of global institutions to hold this prestigious status.

"In addition to being one of the first six in the world to hold QAA global accreditation, we are one of only three universities in the entire MENA region and the very first in the UAE," he added.

By securing global accreditation with QAA, international institutions can clearly spotlight their quality standards internationally, he added. "They can more easily open dialogue with institutions outside their domestic market."

For his part, Douglas Blackstock, QAA Chief Executive, commented, "This is a fantastic achievement for Ajman University," demonstrating that they operate at the highest level of quality assurance.

Your Thoughts and Comments

