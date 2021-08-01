UrduPoint.com

Ajman University To Host Open Days For Non-Arab Students From 14th-16th August

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 07:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) In a bid to assist in university admissions for Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and other students in the UAE, Ajman University will host exclusive open days for these students from 14th to 16th August, 2021.

The open days will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Centre at the Ajman University campus.

Ajman University will offer a 30 percent discount on tuition fees for the first academic year to these students and also a waiver of admission fees.

The offer is open to all applicants from various Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and other curricula, such as the CBSE, ICSE, ISC Boards of India; FBISE, Karachi and Lahore Boards of Pakistan; and the Bangladeshi National Curriculum, among others. This is an indicative list and the offer applies to all curricula from these countries available in the UAE.

As several of these boards are yet to announce final examination results, and there may be delays due to the pandemic, Ajman University will accept predicted scores, in lieu of the final scorecard for admissions.

"At Ajman University, it is our constant endeavour to create diverse and intellectually rich student cohorts. We welcome students from Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and other curricula to apply and take advantage of the numerous benefits Ajman University is offering to help them secure their academic futures," said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor, Ajman University.

During the open days, applicants can visit the centre and receive detailed guidance on the course of their choice, benefit from assistance in creating their application and avail a number of other benefits. Students may also apply online through the Ajman University website at apply.ajman.ac.ae.

To ensure everyone’s safety, all attendees must undergo a COVID-19 DPI, test which will be available free on campus, and observe all social distancing guidelines.

