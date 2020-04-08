AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2020) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Ajman, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Ajman University, the Computer Lab at the College of Engineering and Information Technology has been named after Aisha Isa Omar Al Aidarous, an Emirati teacher died of a heart attack while giving a live online class to her pupils on Sunday, in memory of the passionate educator.

Aisha Al Aidarous, a computer teacher at Umm Kulthum Secondary school for girls in Al Ain, fainted during the lesson in front of her pupils and rushed to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead after suffering a heart attack.

Karim Seghir, Chancellor of the University, said the gesture is in recognition of her loyalty, proficiency and dedication. A good moral character, she has worked in the Ministry of education for 20 years.

The University recognises the vital role of dedicated teachers in grooming a well-educated generation,'' he added.