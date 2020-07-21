Ajman Virtual Half Marathon attracts 400 participants in two weeks

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) Ajman Half Marathon, which was recently launched by the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, has attracted 400 participants within two weeks of its launch.

This initiative comes in line with Ajman Tourism Development Department efforts to promote community sports, encourage a healthy and active lifestyle, and provide virtual alternatives in light of the current circumstances.

The virtual Marathon provides the opportunity to participate in 10 km or half marathon 21.

1 km and aims to attract 500 participants from all levels. Participants can run the chosen distance outdoor or indoor any time between 1st -31st July, by recording this through any well-known tracking application or devices such as Apple or Android watch or Garmin, or Strava app, capture (screenshot) the activity page and upload it along with the personal data on the link they will receive by email after registration.

Each participant will be contacted within two weeks to arrange the delivery of the medal.