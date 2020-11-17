Ajman X and Intel join forces to launch new UAE technology Learning lab and TechX Associate platform

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) Municipality and Planning Department's Ajman X Centre has partnered with Intel, an industry leader in creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives, to launch "Mustakbaly" an interactive lab designed to equip young Emiratis in technologies from artificial intelligence, AI, to robotics and ensure they have the necessary skills to become an important part of the UAE’s world-leading digital transformation across all industries.

"Mustakbaly", Arabic for "My Future", offers the UAE nationals free courses in computer programming; AI and robotics; management, decision-making and risk management; innovation and blockchain, and more. The specialised programmes are hosted in cooperation between Ajman X Centre and Coursera, the online interactive platform, enabling participants to obtain accredited certificates from more than 160 international universities and top technology companies.

Designed to upskill Emiratis as the UAE strives for a diverse, knowledge-based economy in line with UAE Centennial 2071, the "Mustakbaly" initiatives have attracted more than 5,000 Emiratis, including students, fresh graduates and professionals keen to improve their expertise and advance their careers, in just two months.

Commenting on the objectives of "Mustakbaly", Sheikha Noura Humaid Al Nuaimi, Director of Ajman X Centre, said, "The launch of ‘Mustakbaly’ reflects the directives of our wise leadership to prepare for the future and find solutions that focus on building the expertise and capabilities of our young Emirati workforce, by providing them with the tools necessary to face the challenges and realise international leadership across all fields - all in line with the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071.

"The platform strives to serve all UAE citizens who are seeking jobs and opportunities to improve their careers and secure a better future. We have already attracted over 5,000 Emiratis in various disciplines. Through the strategic partnerships with international universities, institutes and training centres, the accredited courses and programmes promote the growth of our Emirati workforce, providing them with the skills necessary to have a competitive edge in the marketplace," she added.

"This new investment is part of the continuous efforts of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, represented by Ajman X Centre, in launching strong initiatives, plans and programmes that are in line with the national agenda set by our wise leadership to support Emirati talent to become active members in their communities, helping to sustain the country's achievements and contributing to the wellbeing and prosperity of its people."

To motivate employees to help develop advanced skills and further their career, the "TechX Associate Platform" offers special discounts for esteemed employees and participants.

"Relying on the latest technologies and solutions as a strategy to face future challenges across different industries is not enough. These tools must be accompanied by efforts to develop and promote the expertise and skills of the human resources that are qualified to run and operate these technologies and applications. The national workforce is the foundation for the continued success of a nation," said Adib Rajji, Public Sector Manager – Gulf Region at Intel.