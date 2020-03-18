UrduPoint.com
Ajman's Central Department Of Legal Affairs Renamed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:15 PM

Ajman's Central Department of Legal Affairs renamed

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued an Emiri Decree renaming the Central Department of Legal Affairs of the Government of Ajman.

Decree no.

6 of 2020 stipulated that the name of the "Central Department for Legal Affairs of the Government of Ajman" shall be replaced with the "Department of Legal Affairs of Ajman Government", wherever it appears in the Emiri Decree No.3 of 2018, or in any other relevant legislation.

The Decree shall come into effect from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

