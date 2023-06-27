(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2023) The civil defence and police forces of Ajman succeeded in extinguishing a fire that started in Tower 2, one of the Ajman One towers, preventing the occurrence of any injuries.

Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, Director-General of Police Operations Department at Ajman Police, said that the Ajman Police dispatched a mobile emergency management service, in coordination with the Emergency Operations Section, to enable reporting and testimonies on damages by the building's residents, as well as a building emergency management team working around the clock to ensure the safety of the site.

He added that the residents were transported to hotels in Ajman and Sharjah, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent.