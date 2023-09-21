Open Menu

Ajman's Exports Surge 19% In H1'23

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has revealed that the volume of exports from the emirate grew 19.6 percent during the first half of 2023 (H1'23).

The emirate’s total exports reached AED4.57 billion in H1'23, compared to some AED4.3 billion during the same period in 2022.

Ships and boats topped the list of exported products, followed by mineral oils, fish, and steel products. Saudi Arabia was the top destination for the emirate's exports, followed by Italy, Kuwait, and Türkiye.

This growth in Ajman's export volume reflects its efforts to follow the directives of the UAE’s leadership to create a sustainable economic environment, which drives the development of private sector businesses.

It also highlights the commitment of all relevant government entities in Ajman to diversify proactive tools and supportive services to increase exports of local products, in line with Ajman's targets and vision.

Ajman's advanced logistical infrastructure directly improves shipping and transportation operations, making them more efficient. This, coupled with continuous upgrades to industrial zones, positively impacted the growth of direct investments, especially those allocated to the industrial sector.

The ACCI has adopted a dynamic business agenda to increase the volume of exports from the emirate and open new markets for local products by participating in diverse international exhibitions with its member companies and factories and encouraging international partnerships to promote local products and facilitate access to foreign markets.

