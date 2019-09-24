UrduPoint.com
Ajman's GMU Partners With Washington State University

Tue 24th September 2019

Ajman's GMU partners with Washington State University

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The College of Pharmacy at the Gulf Medical University, GMU, in Ajman, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Washington State University, WSU, to promote mutual cooperation in the areas of academia, training and research.

According to the agreement, GMU and WSU will cooperate to develop joint educational and research activities, student and faculty exchanges, information sharing and practical training.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of GMU; Dr. Sherief Khalifa, GMU Dean of the College of Pharmacy; Linda Garrelts MacLean, WSU Interim Dean of the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences; and Dr. Asif Chaudhry, WSU Vice President for International Programmes.

Prof. Hamdy said, "The MoU marks the beginning of the GMU’s long-term partnership with the WSU in several mutually beneficial areas, with the shared objective of improving the quality of education and research.

This partnership is in line with the GMU’s strategic vision of being a leading international academic healthcare institution through the integration of quality health professions, education, research, healthcare and social accountability for sustainable community development."

With six colleges and 26 accredited programmes, the GMU is a leading medical university in the middle East region.

The Doctor of Pharmacy programme offered by the College of Pharmacy has been recognised by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, making it the first internationally certified entry-to-practice PharmD programme in the UAE.

