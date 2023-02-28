AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) The International Charity Organisation in Ajman has donated AED2 million to the “Bridges of Goodness” campaign to provide relief support to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye.

Dr.

Khalid Abdelwahhab Al-Khajah, Secretary-General of the organisation, handed over the check to Mohammad Omar Al-Shammari, Director of the Red Crescent Authority Centre in Ajman, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Al-Khajah expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the International Charity Organisation and the donors.