Ajman's International Humanitarian And Charity Organisation Distributes 5,000 Food Parcels To Victims Of Sudan Floods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:45 PM

KHARTOUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2020) Ajman's International Humanitarian and Charity Organisation, IHCO, has distributed 5,000 food parcels to those affected by the torrential disaster and floods in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and a number of remote villages in Sudan.

In a statement, Dr. Khaled Abdelwahab Al Khaja, Executive Director of the IHCO, said that this came as part of the visit of an IHCO delegation to Sudan due to the floods, the condition of those affected and their calls for relief.

