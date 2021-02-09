UrduPoint.com
Ajman's Schools, Nurseries To Shift 100 Percent To E-learning

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ajman's schools, nurseries to shift 100 percent to e-learning

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) The Ministry of education, in cooperation with the Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster management team in the Emirate of Ajman, has decided to suspend the regular learning in all schools and nurseries and shift 100% to distance learning.

The move came in response to the strategic requirements pursued by the UAE to ensure the health and safety of UAE citizens and residents in general, and our students, and the school community in particular.

The Ministry is keen to implement the precautionary and preventive measures approved by the emergency and crisis management teams that adopt approved national policies, protocols and measures to safeguard the community.

