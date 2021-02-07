Ajman’s Department of Finance addresses 100% of financial enquiries in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) In line with its objective to improve the performance and efficiency of its work processes, Ajman’s Department of Finance reported that it has addressed 100 per cent of the enquiries from various government entities in Ajman regarding the department’s financial policies and regulations.

Despite the negative effects of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the department managed to effectively and transparently reply to all the 70 enquiries that came through its "Ask Finance" service.

The enquiries were mainly about the financial policies and procedures manual, which includes contracts and procurements, expenses, government properties, payments, general budget, accountants’ guide, as well as salaries and wages, among others.

Underscoring the department’s keenness to improve the quality of services provided to the public, Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: "We are proud that the department, despite the global health crisis that affected the whole world, managed to address the enquiries from all government departments in Ajman last year.

We commend all the efforts made to develop our "Ask Finance" service, as it helps easily connect Ajman’s Department of Finance with all other government departments in the emirate, thereby meeting their needs and aspirations."

"Our goal is to continuously advance our operations and keep up with digitalisation in terms of providing our services to the public, which is aligned with Ajman’s vision of achieving a green and sustainable economy. In line with this, we have used various communication platforms including the department’s website (www.ajfd.ae) and social media handles, official letters, as well as other means of communication," Al Ali added.

Ajman’s Department of Finance has launched "Ask Finance" in 2016 to help meet the needs of all government departments in Ajman when it comes to financial enquiries, in line with its strategic goals and Ajman Vision 2021.