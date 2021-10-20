UrduPoint.com

Ajman’s Department Of Finance Launches Forsan RPA Application At GITEX 2021

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) Ajman’s Department of Finance has announced the launch of the Forsan Robotic Process Automation (RPA) application, as part of its participation at GITEX Technology Week 2021, which concludes Thursday at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

RPA is an artificial intelligence programme that automates the processes of controlling the financial performance of the government’s financial thermometer, manages the schedule for preparing financial plans and budgets, matches expenditures with the smart financial planning and analysis system, as well as manages the implementation of transfers and additional appropriations on the government budget.

The Department announces its newest venture in modern technology as it demonstrates its capability to keep pace with the continued development of advanced artificial intelligence technology through various initiatives and innovative projects.

The participation in GITEX 2021 also reflects the Department's vision to cultivate a culture of innovation in financial work, thus encouraging employees to concentrate on knowledge-based work that is high-value, and ensuring the integrity of Ajman's financial performance data.

Furthermore, the launch of the programme falls within the Department's broader commitment to supporting Ajman in achieving its digital transformation goals. The department's experts indicated that the techniques and systems used in this application are among the latest technological means and unique tools that are designed to meet urgent demands and reduce human error, thus increasing efficiency and productivity.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, commented, "The Department is focusing its efforts on automating its operations and services in order to facilitate procedures and maintain the highest levels of performance and quality. We have therefore launched the Forsan RPA application, which uses digital technologies in accordance with the highest international standards.

This comes as part of our efforts to continuously adopt the best practices in automating government services, as well as support the vision of our wise leadership in building a sustainable digital economy."

