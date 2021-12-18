UrduPoint.com

Ajman’s Department Of Finance Offers Top Up Of ‘Ajman Wallet’ Through ATMs Of ‘Ajman Bank’

Ajman’s Department of Finance offers top up of ‘Ajman Wallet’ through ATMs of ‘Ajman Bank’

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) The Ajman’s Department of Finance and Ajman Bank have signed an agreement to provide the Ajman Wallet recharge service for the smart payment platform ‘Ajman Pay’ through the bank’s ATMs across the country.

In line with the wise leadership's vision and directives to establish the emirate’s leading position in this field, this agreement comes within the framework of enhancing joint cooperation between the two parties as well as their commitment to support the digital transformation strategy of Ajman.

The agreement was signed by Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, and Mohammed Abdul Rahman Amiri, CEO of Ajman Bank, in the presence of a number of senior officials from both entities.

Commenting on this, Al Ali underlined that Ajman’s Department of Finance continues to strengthen its partnership with the financial and banking sector to capitalise on various means of digital innovation to improve the quality of financial services and provide a variety of payment options and channels that suit various customer segments.

Al Ali also noted that the new facility aims to provide ease and convenience in topping up the Ajman wallet, thus ensuring the satisfaction of customers towards the services provided to them.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Abdul Rahman Amiri, said: "Ajman Bank always seeks to forge partnerships that can help achieve the bank's digital transformation goals and improve the efficiency of its products and services. This agreement aims to provide customers with flexibility and make the Ajman wallet more accessible for them. We believe that this kind of partnerships encourages adopting digital innovations and strategies which can always be achieved by leveraging on the cooperation between the government and banking sectors."

