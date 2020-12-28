Ajman’s Department of Finance receives four new ISO certifications

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) AJMAN, 28th December, 2020 (WAM) - As part of its keenness to achieve the vision and directives of the Ajman government in adopting world class standards, Ajman’s Department of Finance has received four new ISO certifications including ISO 223301:2019 for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS), Business Continuity Management Standard AE/SCNS/NCEMA 7000:2015, ISO 31000:2018 for Risk management Guidelines, as well as ISO 10002:2018 for Quality management Customer satisfaction Guidelines for complaints handling in organizations.

The certifications were obtained in collaboration with Global Business Bureau, a business consultancy service provider and TÜV Hessen, and received by His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance.

Expressing his happiness for these achievements and commending the efforts of Ajman Department of Finance’s staff, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Department, said: "We are proud of this success added to the Department’s record as it seeks to improve the quality of government work.

We are on track towards continuous development in order to advance the financial performance and reach the highest levels of excellence, in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership of the Emirate of Ajman."

Meanwhile, Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman Finance Department, said: "Since the establishment of Ajman’s Department of Finance, we have adapted to apply international quality standards to develop and facilitate our operations and improve the efficiency of services. Obtaining these certifications enhances the Department's capabilities to assess and address risks and ensure business continuity, which reflects our commitment to achieve the aspirations and vision of the wise leadership in Ajman."

Al Ali also stated that receiving ISO 223301:2019 for Business Continuity Management Systems (BCMS) ensures the Department’s readiness to provide extensive services for all partners, customers, suppliers and employees during emergencies and crises, which reflects its commitment to applying the highest international quality standards.