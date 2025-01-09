Ajman's Department Of Tourism Development To Host Etihad Ajman Golf Championship
Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 04:45 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The Department of Tourism Development in Ajman has announced that it will host the Etihad Ajman Golf Tournament from 24th to 25th January.
The event is sponsored by Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE).
The tournament aims to embody the Department's efforts and endeavours to support the tourism sector in Ajman.
The announcement was made at a press conference today at Al Zorah Golf Club. It was attended by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD); Yousef Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE; and George Saad, CEO of Zorah Development.
Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi said, “We are thrilled to host the Etihad Ajman Golf Championship, a reflection of our commitment to empowering youth through sports. This event not only encourages active participation but also strengthens community bonds by fostering meaningful interactions.
At Ajman Tourism, we are dedicated to organising and supporting sports initiatives that drive both local and international tourism. As a catalyst for sports tourism in the emirate, ATDD continues to enhance Ajman’s reputation as a premier destination catering to diverse tourism experiences.”
Yousef Al Ali said, “EtihadWE facilitate events and initiatives that promote the well-being of the nation, in line with our commitment to promote community practices and achieve corporate social responsibility objectives. By sponsoring the Etihad Ajman Golf Championship and partnering with ATDD, we aim to bolster institutional collaboration and streamline efforts for the nation’s progress.”
The tournament will convene 120 distinguished players from across the UAE, who will compete for the championship trophy in a professional environment, where they can also connect with top local golfers and engage with golf enthusiasts.
