Ajman’s DoF to ease payments of government fees through 12 banks

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) The Ajman’s Department of Finance has signed agreements with 12 local banks to offer an "easy payment plan", which allows installment payments for government service fees to be made through the "Ajman Pay" platform when paid using any credit cards of these banks.

The participating banks include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, RAK Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank, Mashreq Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank, and Emirates Islamic Bank.

Through this initiative, Ajman government customers will be able to pay their service fees in easy installments, according to the terms and conditions that apply in these banks regarding interest rates, installment periods, and the minimum payment.

Commenting on this, Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said, "Through this cooperation with a number of leading banks in the UAE, we seek to achieve what Ajman government customers aspire to, which is to obtain greater financial flexibility and ease when paying government service fees in the emirate.

By providing ease and comfort to various customer segments, we stay true to our commitment of offering government services in accordance with the highest levels of quality and efficiency."

Conditions and steps to apply for easy payment plan are defined by the participating banks. Should the customers be eligible for this plan, they can start paying their fees and convert them to monthly installments. Customers can benefit from this facility once they enter the credit card details through the smart and electronic channels of 'Ajman Pay', or by contacting the customer service centres of these banks.