Ajman’s Permanent Economic Development Committee discusses developments to emirate’s economic sector

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) During its fifth meeting in 2020 held remotely, the Permanent Economic Development Committee of the Ajman Executive Council discussed the developments to the emirate’s economic sector.

During the meeting, chaired by Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Committee Chairman, the committee discussed the incentives provided to economic establishments by relevant authorities concerned with Ajman’s economic affairs, as per the directives of the country’s leadership and under the framework of the third package of government incentives aimed at supporting the economic sector.

Al Muwaiji stated that the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, have strengthened the attractive environment that supports private sector companies.

The participants of the meeting highlighted the cooperation between government authorities and their communication with representatives of the private sector, to learn about their key suggestions, forward them to decision-makers, and draft effective recommendations that will directly assist the continuity of business.

The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented the key incentives that it provides to its members, as well as its efforts to conduct studies on the precautionary measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the private sector, and organise remote brainstorming sessions between entrepreneurs, experts and projects owners.

During the meeting, the Department of Economic Development in Ajman explained the incentives it provides to the local business community, as well as its report on its monitoring of the current situation, surveys that aim to identify the challenges facing the private sector and their requirements from government authorities, and the efforts to issue circulars related to relevant precautionary measures.

The committee’s members also participated in a meeting on government purchases in the local market, where they were briefed about related policies and plans.