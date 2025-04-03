AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof nternational top stars

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 11:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) DUBAI, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), in collaboration with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, is organising the Dubai International championship – part of the AJP Tour series – from April 4 to 6 at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai. The event will feature over 1,000 male and female athletes representing 86 clubs and academies from 72 countries around the world.
This tour offers a vital platform to support UAE-based clubs by providing their athletes the opportunity to compete against elite champions from some of the world’s top jiu-jitsu teams and academies. It also promotes sports-based cultural exchange and enables athletes to earn valuable ranking points that contribute to their placement in the AJP’s official annual international rankings.
The competitions will kick off tomorrow, Friday, April 4, from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and continue on Saturday and Sunday (April 5 and 6) from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Award ceremonies will be held across the three days of competition. The UAE tops the list of participating countries, followed by Colombia, Brazil, and France.
In terms of club representation, Commando Group is fielding 237 athletes, MOD academy is bringing 147 male and female athletes, Al Jazira Club is participating with 85 athletes, and Baniyas Club is entering 53 athletes. This reflects the strong presence and readiness of local clubs to compete across various categories.
The championship will also see the participation of some of the sport’s biggest international stars, including Wanderson Ferreira, Katriel Rodrigues, and Tamara Silva, raising the level of competition and offering local athletes a valuable opportunity to test themselves against top-ranked global opponents.
Yousef Al Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, emphasised that hosting this tour in Dubai aligns with a clear strategy to enhance the sport’s presence across the UAE and support clubs and athletes on their competitive journeys. He said: “The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro Tour in Dubai plays an important role in advancing the development of jiu-jitsu in the country. It provides a high-level competitive environment where athletes can test their skills and prepare to compete at regional, continental, and global levels. It also allows them to gain experience and build connections with teams from diverse cultures.”
The Dubai Tour is one of several international AJP Tour events organized throughout the season by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro in collaboration with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. These events take place across different Emirates and various countries, giving athletes the chance to compete in professionally run international tournaments that offer ranking points. The tour culminates in the prestigious Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the most important global prize for professional male and female athletes. Moreover, the tour contributes to discovering emerging talent across continents, providing them with a global platform to showcase their abilities and support their professional careers.
