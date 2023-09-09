AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship continues to offer thrilling showdowns

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) The AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) in partnership with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), continues to embody competitive spirit and intense bouts.

The event is taking place at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, UAE, from September 8th to 10th.

The championship holds a pivotal position among tournaments, attracting elite athletes worldwide competing across youth, amateurs, professionals, and masters categories. Winning in each category earns athletes 1400 ranking points, boosting their overall standings from their participation in various international and continental tournaments. This strategic approach aims to secure a prominent position in the athletes overall ranking and a coveted spot in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the season's ultimate goal for aspiring professionals.

The inaugural day of the championship exceeded expectations, with strong participation from athletes ranging in age from 4 to 17, representing local and international clubs and academies. This remarkable success underscores the effectiveness of UAEJJF's youth development programmes, attracting numerous potential talents and enthusiastic individuals eager to hone their skills, enhance their performance, and embark on professional journeys. As the first day concluded, Sharjah Self-Defence sports Club took the lead, closely followed by Al Jazeera as the runner-up, and Palm Sports - Team 777 securing the third position.

On the second day of the championship, which was dedicated to amateurs and masters, there was intense competition. Fans were on their feet with excitement as Commando Group claimed the top spot, with A.

F.N.T securing the runner-up position, while Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club achieved a commendable third place.

Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, UAEJJF board Member, emphasised the significance of the championship, stating, "The AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship has successfully solidified its position as one of the most prestigious international tournaments, attracting top-tier athletes from both local and international levels. This recognition stems from their awareness of its pivotal role in enhancing their international rankings, especially as we are approaching the prestigious Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship this November.

"These tournaments hold immense value and play a fundamental role in nurturing and advancing local talents by providing them with the unique opportunity to compete alongside the world's finest and most distinguished players on the global stage."

The athletes delivered impressive performances on the mat in the second day, with the audience in the stands enjoying the exceptional skills of experienced masters. The blue belt amateur athletes also displayed their talent, confirming their ability to compete at the highest levels.

Al Anoud Al Dhefian, a member of Arena BBJ in KSA, secured the gold medal in the blue belt amateur category in the 55-kg weight class. She expressed her delight at participating in this prestigious championship and her success in outperforming distinguished players. She extended her thanks to the UAE and the UAEJJF for providing opportunities for players worldwide to compete for titles.

The championship's third day will feature some of the world's renowned Jiu-Jitsu stars, particularly in the professional black belt category.

