UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro Begins Tomorrow Featuring 700 Jiu-jitsu Athletes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:45 AM

AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro begins tomorrow featuring 700 jiu-jitsu athletes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the UAE, and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) will stage the AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro, which will see 700 athletes take to the mats at the Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Cultural and sports Club, Dubai, across two days of action on 9th and 10th July, 2021.

The championship has attracted top-ranked participants, including black and brown belt holders, from several Asian countries. The Asia Continental Pro will give athletes the opportunity to improve their ranking, raise their fitness and secure their opportunity to participate in the Grand Slam rounds and other upcoming events on the world stage.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the UAEJJF's Technical Department, said, "This strong cooperation between the Federation and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro is creating a solid base for world-class championships, which contribute to strengthening the status of Abu Dhabi as a home for jiu-jitsu and a preferred destination for elite champions of this sport.

"

Al Menhali stressed that these competitions are also in the interest of the UAE players to compete with international talents and enrich their technical ability.

AJP Tour Operations Manager Rodrigo Valerio said, "The joint efforts between the UAEJJF and AJP Tour contribute towards achieving successes in the sport across the nation and position Abu Dhabi as the largest developer of jiu-jitsu in the world."

The first day of the AJP Asia Tour event welcomes blue belt holders in the juvenile, adult, and masters categories, in addition to No-Gi competitions for purple, brown and black belts, which are limited to the adult male category exclusively.

Day two will see purple belt holders in the juvenile category take to the mats, in addition to the purple, brown and black belts in the adults and masters divisions. The AJP Asia Tour event winners are awarded 1,400 points, which makes it extremely important for professionals.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Male July Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops 4 million

38 minutes ago

India announces 45,892 new COVID-19 cases, 817 dea ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: The deepening UAE-Vatican humanitaria ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.