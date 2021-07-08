AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro begins tomorrow featuring 700 jiu-jitsu athletes

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the UAE, and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) will stage the AJP Tour Asia Continental Pro, which will see 700 athletes take to the mats at the Rashid Bin Hamdan Hall in Al Nasr Cultural and sports Club, Dubai, across two days of action on 9th and 10th July, 2021.

The championship has attracted top-ranked participants, including black and brown belt holders, from several Asian countries. The Asia Continental Pro will give athletes the opportunity to improve their ranking, raise their fitness and secure their opportunity to participate in the Grand Slam rounds and other upcoming events on the world stage.

Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the UAEJJF's Technical Department, said, "This strong cooperation between the Federation and Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro is creating a solid base for world-class championships, which contribute to strengthening the status of Abu Dhabi as a home for jiu-jitsu and a preferred destination for elite champions of this sport.

"

Al Menhali stressed that these competitions are also in the interest of the UAE players to compete with international talents and enrich their technical ability.

AJP Tour Operations Manager Rodrigo Valerio said, "The joint efforts between the UAEJJF and AJP Tour contribute towards achieving successes in the sport across the nation and position Abu Dhabi as the largest developer of jiu-jitsu in the world."

The first day of the AJP Asia Tour event welcomes blue belt holders in the juvenile, adult, and masters categories, in addition to No-Gi competitions for purple, brown and black belts, which are limited to the adult male category exclusively.

Day two will see purple belt holders in the juvenile category take to the mats, in addition to the purple, brown and black belts in the adults and masters divisions. The AJP Asia Tour event winners are awarded 1,400 points, which makes it extremely important for professionals.