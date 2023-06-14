AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) The stage is set for an exhilarating showcase of skills and determination as the AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 – GI kicks off from June 16th-18th at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. The event will make way for fierce fights among athletes in various divisions, including kids, youth, amateurs, professionals, and masters, vying for medal glory and ranking points.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), the three-day championship promises to be a remarkable event.

The AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 – GI is the third AJP event in the UAE this season and builds upon the success of the past two events. It is in line with the UAEJJF’s vision to attract top athletes from both local and international arenas and provide them with a perfect venue to showcase their skills.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The AJP championships are considered one of the major tournaments included in the UAEJJF’s agenda for the season as they contribute to raising the technical level of the athletes and shed light on promising new talents.

Hosting and organising such prominent tournaments will pave the way for the participation of athletes who make up the next generation of champions and will further reinforce the country’s global leadership in sports.”

Al Shamsi expressed his gratitude to Al Nasr Club for hosting the event and extended his appreciation to the clubs and academies whose participation has been instrumental in ensuring the resounding success of the Federation’s programs and activities.

In turn, Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of AJP, said, “The AJP tournaments held in different capitals worldwide have garnered significant attention from elite athletes. The Dubai Tour, in particular, has witnessed a high demand for participation, underscoring its importance among athletes. Winning first place in various categories during this tour grants 600 ranking points, significantly enhancing their prospects of securing the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards at the season’s end.”

The championship action begins on Friday with competitions for Kids, Infants, and Junior divisions, followed by fights for Youth and Masters on Saturday. The amateur and professional category fights will take place on Sunday.