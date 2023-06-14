UrduPoint.com

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 Kicks Off Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 01:30 PM

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) The stage is set for an exhilarating showcase of skills and determination as the AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 – GI kicks off from June 16th-18th at Al Nasr Club in Dubai. The event will make way for fierce fights among athletes in various divisions, including kids, youth, amateurs, professionals, and masters, vying for medal glory and ranking points.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP), the three-day championship promises to be a remarkable event.

The AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 – GI is the third AJP event in the UAE this season and builds upon the success of the past two events. It is in line with the UAEJJF’s vision to attract top athletes from both local and international arenas and provide them with a perfect venue to showcase their skills.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The AJP championships are considered one of the major tournaments included in the UAEJJF’s agenda for the season as they contribute to raising the technical level of the athletes and shed light on promising new talents.

Hosting and organising such prominent tournaments will pave the way for the participation of athletes who make up the next generation of champions and will further reinforce the country’s global leadership in sports.”

Al Shamsi expressed his gratitude to Al Nasr Club for hosting the event and extended his appreciation to the clubs and academies whose participation has been instrumental in ensuring the resounding success of the Federation’s programs and activities.

In turn, Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of AJP, said, “The AJP tournaments held in different capitals worldwide have garnered significant attention from elite athletes. The Dubai Tour, in particular, has witnessed a high demand for participation, underscoring its importance among athletes. Winning first place in various categories during this tour grants 600 ranking points, significantly enhancing their prospects of securing the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards at the season’s end.”

The championship action begins on Friday with competitions for Kids, Infants, and Junior divisions, followed by fights for Youth and Masters on Saturday. The amateur and professional category fights will take place on Sunday.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi June Sunday Event From Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

1 minute ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

9 minutes ago
 Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

1 hour ago
 PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan ..

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

2 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

2 hours ago
 Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue ri ..

Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue rising in world tennis rankings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.