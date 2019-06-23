Al Aflaj, Al Qasr, Rotana and Al Ahlia intersections in Al Ain opened

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Al Ain City Municipality, ACM, and Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, have announced the opening of Al Aflaj (No. 115), Al Qasr (No. 118) and Al Ahlia (No. 166) intersections as well as Intersection No. 177 known as Rotana Intersection, in a move aimed at enhancing traffic flow and improving safety for users of the local road network.

The opening of these intersections is part of the AED438 million four development projects being currently executed by Musanada in Al Ain city.

The projects are undertaken in coordination with Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, and Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, GHQ.

In a statement, the ITC stated that these intersections are aimed to improve the quality of services provided to road users as it will enhance traffic movement integration on the local road network.

ITC added that these projects support the joint efforts to meet the requirements of the Surface Transport Master Plan of the emirate of Abu Dhabi through provision of an integrated, safe and sustainable transport system to keep up with the demographic growth and urban development; support the economic, social and environmental development process in the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Police GHQ has assured that the new intersections in Al Ain city will enhance traffic flow and provide maximum levels of safety for drivers and pedestrians, according to the ITC.