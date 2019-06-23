UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Aflaj, Al Qasr, Rotana And Al Ahlia Intersections In Al Ain Opened

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 01:00 PM

Al Aflaj, Al Qasr, Rotana and Al Ahlia intersections in Al Ain opened

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Al Ain City Municipality, ACM, and Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, have announced the opening of Al Aflaj (No. 115), Al Qasr (No. 118) and Al Ahlia (No. 166) intersections as well as Intersection No. 177 known as Rotana Intersection, in a move aimed at enhancing traffic flow and improving safety for users of the local road network.

The opening of these intersections is part of the AED438 million four development projects being currently executed by Musanada in Al Ain city.

The projects are undertaken in coordination with Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre, ITC, and Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, GHQ.

In a statement, the ITC stated that these intersections are aimed to improve the quality of services provided to road users as it will enhance traffic movement integration on the local road network.

ITC added that these projects support the joint efforts to meet the requirements of the Surface Transport Master Plan of the emirate of Abu Dhabi through provision of an integrated, safe and sustainable transport system to keep up with the demographic growth and urban development; support the economic, social and environmental development process in the Emirate.

Abu Dhabi Police GHQ has assured that the new intersections in Al Ain city will enhance traffic flow and provide maximum levels of safety for drivers and pedestrians, according to the ITC.

Related Topics

Police Company Abu Dhabi Road Traffic Million

Recent Stories

55 minutes ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

1 hour ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

2 hours ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.