AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) Al Ain tonight defeated its guest FC Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan 1-0 to qualify for the AFC Champions League's group stage.

The match, clinched by a 78th-minute goal netted by Saeed Jumaa, marks a new dream Al Ain have been cherishing for years, to embrace the AFC Champions League title for the second time in its history.

Al Ain team boast a wonderful record that beats all other Emirati clubs', as it is the only team that won the continental championship and that was in the first edition of the competition with its new name in 2003.