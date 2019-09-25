Al Ain Book Fair opens

Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, on Tuesday inaugurated the 11th edition of Al Ain Book Fair, which plays a vital role in bolstering the UAE’s publishing industry

Running at Al Ain Convention Centre until 3rd October, the Book Fair is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, said a press release issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Running at Al Ain Convention Centre until 3rd October, the Book Fair is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, said a press release issued by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hazza toured the fair and visited the pavilions of participating publishing houses, perusing the books on show from the 115 exhibitors. This year’s event, having seen a 25 percent increase in exhibitor numbers, is offering more than 62,000 titles in both Arabic and English, with an emphasis on books and activities for children.

He also participated in some of the more than 300 activities on offer at this year's book fair, which include workshops, seminars, musical performances, cultural activities, and group discussions with prominent Emirati and UAE-resident authors, artists, and intellectuals.

"The Al Ain Book Fair is an important addition to Al Ain's profound history, heritage and culture, by bringing together top Emirati authors to present their latest work," Sheikh Hazza said.

For his part, Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the Dar Al Kutub Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, commented, "This year, we have been committed to promoting Al Ain Book Fair as the premier destination for Emirati and UAE-based intellectuals and pioneers of the arts, culture, and literary arenas. We have also secured a selection of the most fascinating and dynamic local experts, specialists, and artists to participate in this year’s activities, to provide our visitors with the richest possible experience."

Al Ali explained that the fair's 11th edition is focused on the importance of e-books, and the impact of this rapidly evolving technology on society. He pointed to the constant engagement with publishing houses, visitors, writers, and authors participating in this year’s fair, which is organised by DCT Abu Dhabi.