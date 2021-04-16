UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Ain City Municipality Completes 'Al Hayer Oasis' Project To Promote Local Culture, Farming Practices

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 07:15 PM

Al Ain City Municipality completes 'Al Hayer Oasis' project to promote local culture, farming practices

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2021) Al Ain City Municipality has completed the "Al Hayer Oasis" project in the northern sector of Al Ain city on a total area of about 25,500 square metres, at a cost of AED1.7 million.

The project includes recreational facilities such as walkways with a total area of 2,337 square metres, on the edges of which are aflaj interspersed with various types of palm and local forage crops, in addition to many activities that suit all ages.

The project promotes the culture of parents and grandparents and caring for the palm tree, in addition to implementing a nursery for local plants to introduce visitors to traditional agricultural practices, types of local plants and various palm varieties, while providing several places for community interaction as a vital requirement for the community in the oasis, and transferring some heritage practices to the city of the oases.

Eng. Mohammad Thani Al Muhairi, Director of Parks and Recreation Department at Al Hayer Municipality Centre, said that the Al Hayer Oasis project is part of the strategy of the Al Ain City Municipality to make optimal use of existing assets and create an investment atmosphere, as well as provide an atmosphere for family and entertainment gatherings, exhibition areas and national seasonal shows in one place.

He added that the municipality has transformed the old nursery in the Al Hayer area into an entertainment park. Several recreational facilities have been added to separate sites in the oasis and provided with umbrellas and heritage sessions for families using natural resources in which palm fronds and ropes are used, he further added.

A food area (kiosks) has also been prepared from both inside and outside the oasis, serving both the visitors and road users, and the central plaza has been prepared for holding exhibitions and seasonal events and creating an outlet for the people of the area to hold national events.

Related Topics

Road Family All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Portugal to lift suspension of UK, Brazil flights

1 minute ago

US Delivers Emergency Shelter for 80,000 Ethiopian ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine Asks US to Expand Training of Country's Tr ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Expects to Receive 2nd $500Mln Tranche of ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian President Receives Russian Prime Minist ..

3 minutes ago

24,383 senior citizens vaccinated

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.