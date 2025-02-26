Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the selection of Al Ain City as the host for the 14th Terra World Congress on Earthen Architectural Heritage, which will be organised by the International Scientific Committee on Earthen Architectural Heritage (ICOMOS-ISCEAH) from 13th to 16th April 2026.

The Terra World Congress is a global gathering focused on all aspects of earthen architecture, encompassing archaeological sites, cultural landscapes, new architecture, as well as ancient and modern earthen construction techniques. It aims to stimulate research and innovation while encouraging the safeguarding and celebration of earthen architecture.

Al Ain City’s selection as the 2026 host marks a significant milestone for the UAE as the first Arab country to host this global event, positioning the nation as an influential actor in the field of earthen architecture, both regionally and globally.

Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “The UAE's selection as the first Arab country to host the Terra World Congress on Earthen Architectural Heritage is a significant milestone, signalling the nation's rising leadership in heritage preservation and earthen architecture. This Congress provides us with a valuable platform to engage with local leaders, experts, and communities in a vital dialogue on best practices for conserving our earthen architectural legacy and promoting earthen architecture as a sustainable building tradition.

It will also convene leading researchers and practitioners in earthen architecture and earthen heritage from around the globe, solidifying the UAE's position as a centre of excellence and innovation in this critical area. This honour also underscores the dedicated efforts of DCT Abu Dhabi to promote, preserve, and protect a key feature our nation’s architectural and urban identity for generations to come.”

DCT Abu Dhabi proposed the overarching theme of Terra 2026, ‘Managing Change in Earthen Cultural Landscapes’, as well as the sub-themes to be explored at the event. These are ‘Transmitting Earthen Heritage and Architecture’, ‘Safeguarding Earthen Cultural Landscapes’, ‘Innovations in Earthen Architecture and Earthen Cultural Landscapes’, and ‘Resilience to Vulnerabilities of Earthen Cultural Landscapes’. Collectively, the sub-themes focus on passing down knowledge and skills, sharing approaches to conservation and management, exploring new techniques, technologies, and methodologies, addressing threats, and ensuring long-term protection.

Leading up to the Congress, and in partnership with local and international organisations, DCT Abu Dhabi will be hosting a number of programmes that celebrate, promote, and build capacity in the field of earthen architecture.

The call for accepting papers is now open for submission though the link: https://terraalain2026.ae.