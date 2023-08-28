Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two-year partnership

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2023) Al Ain Club and Ethmar International Holding (EIH) announced the conclusion of a marketing and strategic partnership contract, through which EIH will be a strategic sponsor of Al Ain Club.

Starting from the current season, EIH's logo will be displayed on the backside of the team's official T-shirts.

The announcement was made during the press conference held today at the BoD Chairman's Hall of Hazza bin Zayed Stadium.

The signing ceremonies were attended by Hamad Nukheirat Al Ameri, Managing Director of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club and its subsidiaries, and Ali El Gebely, Managing Director and Group CEO of EIH, as well as officials from both sides, a number of the club's stars, and media representatives.

The Managing Director of Al Ain Sports Club welcomed EIH’s joining Al Ain family, stating that "this partnership is part of Al Ain Club's strategy of expanding in cooperation with the leading companies in different fields and is aimed at promoting the relationship between Al Ain Club and EIH through exchanging experiences and increasing the scope of joint marketing operations that would enhance Al Ain position and expand its investment scope".

He said that the partnership with EIH will contribute greatly to developing Al Ain investments and achieving its future targets.

“We at Al Ain Club are proud of officially adding one of our leading national entities and one of the biggest international companies in investment, energy, real estate, technology, health care, and hospitality sectors to Al-Zaeem's [the club's] partners, with a two-renewable-season contract. The announcement of the new sponsorship contract with EIH is associated with Al Ain's direction to investment in several sectors," he added.

For his part, El Gebely said, “We take pride in announcing our sponsorship for such a prominent club as Al Ain Football Club, which has a well-established reputation locally, regionally, and internationally. This marks our initial steps in sports sponsorships, as we are preparing to expand our sponsorships on a global scale.”