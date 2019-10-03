UrduPoint.com
Al Ain Club Grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Neyadi Honorary Membership

Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:15 PM

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Neyadi honorary membership

Al AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, First Vice President of Al Ain sports and Cultural Club, First Vice President of the Honorary Council and Chairman of the board of Directors, the club awarded honorary memberships to Hazza Al Mansoori and Rafiq Darbah Sultan Al Neyadi - the first two Emirati astronauts - for being national role models.

The club also decided to name two stadiums at its football academy after Al Mansoori and Al Neyadi, in recognition of their efforts and key roles in turning the dreams of the UAE into reality, which brought happiness to every Emirati citizen and resident.

