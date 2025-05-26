Open Menu

Al Ain Club Lands Moroccan Forward Houssine Rahimi On Five-year Contract

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 08:02 PM

Al Ain Club lands Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi on five-year contract

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) AL AIN, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – Al Ain Football Club has signed Moroccan forward Houssine Rahimi to a four-year contract, expiring in 2029.

The deal not only marks a significant step in his career but also reunites him with his older brother, Soufiane Rahimi, who is already an established figure at the club.

Houssine Rahimi comes from Raja Casablanca, where he was the top scorer in the Botola Pro (Moroccan league) for the 2024/25 season.

The player expressed his delight at joining Al Ain, noting that his decision stemmed from his belief in the club's stature and sporting history.

Rahimi said that the positive atmosphere during the negotiations reflected the club's professionalism and expressed his aspiration to contribute, along with his teammates, to achieving the team's aspirations during the next phase, particularly participation in the 2025 Club World Cup.

