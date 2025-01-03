Al Ain Dates Festival Launches Under Patronage Of Mansour Bin Zayed
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 11:15 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the activities of the first edition of the Al Ain Dates Festival began today in the city of Al Ain and will continue until January 8.
On its first day, the festival received 2,025 kilograms of dates submitted by 27 participants in the "Elite Al Ain" competition. Additionally, 600 boxes, totaling 2,000 kilograms, were presented for participation in the date auction.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival aims to highlight the historical significance of the palm tree as an Emirati heritage symbol, enhancing awareness of UAE traditions and cultural practices. It also seeks to shed light on the historical importance of Al Ain City and promote its cultural, economic, and agricultural potential.
The opening of the festival was attended by Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili. Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi, Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, alongside other dignitaries, prominent figures of Al Ain, and executive directors from various sectors of the Authority.
Central to the festivities are seven date competitions, each spotlighting a distinct variety: Al Ain Elite, Khalas, Fard, Dabbas, Bumaan, Sheeshi, and Zamli. Participants will vie for a share of 70 prizes, collectively totalling AED 1.756 million.
Beyond the competitions, attendees can immerse themselves in a vibrant date auction, explore date shops, and wander through a traditional market.
Recent Stories
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed
Not to be published, or broadcast before Jan 4* Govt to give access to educatio ..
Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by launching ‘Thank You Sheikha H ..
Breeding success: London zoo counts its animals one-by-one
Govt committed to empower people through education: PM
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO
Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan
More Stories From Middle East
-
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed4 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by launching ‘Thank You Sheikha Hind’ campaign33 minutes ago
-
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law to reorganise Civil Defence Authority3 hours ago
-
Dubai welcomes 16.79 million international tourists in 11 months3 hours ago
-
Kalimat Foundation celebrates World Braille Day4 hours ago
-
Hatta Running Championship to showcase sporting vibe of Hatta Winter initiative5 hours ago
-
IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displaced Palestinians in Gaza5 hours ago
-
ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells5 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi ALC expands global presence in 20255 hours ago
-
DXB set for record-breaking start to 2025 with 4.3m guests in 15 days6 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates his Accession Day by honouring his wife Sheikha Hind6 hours ago
-
World Future Energy Summit 2025 shines light on Middle East’s sustainable cities leadership6 hours ago