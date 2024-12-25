Open Menu

Al Ain Dates Festival To Launch On January 3

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 08:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Al Hili Oasis in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, will host the inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival will run from 3rd to 8th January, featuring seven date competitions with a total of 70 prizes worth more than AED1.7 million.

The festival’s details were announced during a press conference held earlier today at the Mohammed Khalaf Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

The event was attended by Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Executive Director of Festivals and Events at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Mubarak Ali Al Qusaili Al Mansoori, Director of Mazayna at the festival, along with other officials from the Authority, media representatives, farmers, and heritage enthusiasts.

In his opening remarks, Al Mazrouei extended thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for patronising the event and unwavering support of the festival.

He emphasised that the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority draws the festival's objectives from the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in preserving the rich Emirati heritage, particularly the date palm.

Al Mazrouei highlighted that the Al Ain Dates Festival aims to reinforce the historical significance of date palms as an integral part of Emirati heritage.

The festival seeks to raise awareness of the society regarding Emirati culture and traditions while educating the community about the cultural and economic importance of the date palm.

Additionally, it encourages knowledge-sharing among farmers, promoting best practices and modern care techniques for date palms, thereby supporting the economic growth of farm owners.

