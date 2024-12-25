Al Ain Dates Festival To Launch On January 3
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Al Hili Oasis in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, will host the inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival will run from 3rd to 8th January, featuring seven date competitions with a total of 70 prizes worth more than AED1.7 million.
The festival’s details were announced during a press conference held earlier today at the Mohammed Khalaf Majlis in Abu Dhabi.
The event was attended by Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Executive Director of Festivals and Events at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, Mubarak Ali Al Qusaili Al Mansoori, Director of Mazayna at the festival, along with other officials from the Authority, media representatives, farmers, and heritage enthusiasts.
In his opening remarks, Al Mazrouei extended thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for patronising the event and unwavering support of the festival.
He emphasised that the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority draws the festival's objectives from the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in preserving the rich Emirati heritage, particularly the date palm.
Al Mazrouei highlighted that the Al Ain Dates Festival aims to reinforce the historical significance of date palms as an integral part of Emirati heritage.
The festival seeks to raise awareness of the society regarding Emirati culture and traditions while educating the community about the cultural and economic importance of the date palm.
Additionally, it encourages knowledge-sharing among farmers, promoting best practices and modern care techniques for date palms, thereby supporting the economic growth of farm owners.
Recent Stories
RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade
Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3
Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade3 minutes ago
-
Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 33 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy18 minutes ago
-
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash victims33 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 202433 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges2 hours ago
-
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 140 workshops3 hours ago
-
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 313 hours ago
-
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit3 hours ago
-
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award4 hours ago
-
Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi4 hours ago