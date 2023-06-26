AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2023) In line with the UAE’s strategy to conserve resources and rationalise water consumption, Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has successfully completed a large-scale water savings project to retrofit mosques across the Al Ain region, which has resulted in nearly 1.8 million cubic metres of water saved from January 2021 to date, or one third of total annual consumption in 999 mosques.

In collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (AWQAF), AADC’s team of demand side management specialists and engineers made this possible by replacing over 13,400 water fixtures with high-efficiency units from January to December 2020. The results of the retrofit project were evaluated by a third-party independent assessor and the savings validated.

Abdullah Ali Al Sheryani, Chief Executive Officer of AADC, said, “We know first-hand that water is a precious resource that must be used responsively if we are to maintain water security and reach our sustainability goals. Through our efforts to retrofit nearly 1,000 mosques, we have successfully saved enough water to fill over 700 Olympic size swimming pools and these new water saving measures will continue to serve our community and save water usage in the future. We are very proud of this achievement and what it means for sustainability in our community.”

Over the next ten years, the project is expected to save nearly eight million cubic metres of water. The initiative contributes to Abu Dhabi's Demand Side Management (DSM) and Energy Rationalisation Strategy, which aims to reduce overall water consumption by 32 percent in the emirate by 2030.