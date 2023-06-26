Open Menu

Al Ain Distribution Company's Retrofitting Project Saves 1.8 Million Cubic Metres Of Water In Mosques

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Al Ain Distribution Company&#039;s retrofitting project saves 1.8 million cubic metres of water in mosques

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2023) In line with the UAE’s strategy to conserve resources and rationalise water consumption, Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has successfully completed a large-scale water savings project to retrofit mosques across the Al Ain region, which has resulted in nearly 1.8 million cubic metres of water saved from January 2021 to date, or one third of total annual consumption in 999 mosques.

In collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments (AWQAF), AADC’s team of demand side management specialists and engineers made this possible by replacing over 13,400 water fixtures with high-efficiency units from January to December 2020. The results of the retrofit project were evaluated by a third-party independent assessor and the savings validated.

Abdullah Ali Al Sheryani, Chief Executive Officer of AADC, said, “We know first-hand that water is a precious resource that must be used responsively if we are to maintain water security and reach our sustainability goals. Through our efforts to retrofit nearly 1,000 mosques, we have successfully saved enough water to fill over 700 Olympic size swimming pools and these new water saving measures will continue to serve our community and save water usage in the future. We are very proud of this achievement and what it means for sustainability in our community.”

Over the next ten years, the project is expected to save nearly eight million cubic metres of water. The initiative contributes to Abu Dhabi's Demand Side Management (DSM) and Energy Rationalisation Strategy, which aims to reduce overall water consumption by 32 percent in the emirate by 2030.

Related Topics

Water Company Abu Dhabi January December 2020 Olympics From Million

Recent Stories

Dist admin bans swimming, bathing at water channel ..

Dist admin bans swimming, bathing at water channels

14 minutes ago
 AJK minister calls on Greece envoy; discuss boat d ..

AJK minister calls on Greece envoy; discuss boat disaster, Global Immigration La ..

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs housing assistance to segmen ..

Sharjah Ruler directs housing assistance to segment of Sharjah citizens

30 minutes ago
 GB unveils over Rs116 bln budget for fiscal year 2 ..

GB unveils over Rs116 bln budget for fiscal year 2023-24

19 minutes ago
 Dutch stun West Indies in super over as Zimbabwe d ..

Dutch stun West Indies in super over as Zimbabwe demolish USA

17 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador attends Hungarian President&#039;s ..

30 minutes ago
Ahsan Iqbal for concerted efforts to achieve susta ..

Ahsan Iqbal for concerted efforts to achieve sustainable economic growth

18 minutes ago
 Asking Prices for Rent in US Fall in May for First ..

Asking Prices for Rent in US Fall in May for First Time in 3 Years - Report

18 minutes ago
 Govt placed promotion of blue economy in its growt ..

Govt placed promotion of blue economy in its growth agenda: Ahsan Iqbal

18 minutes ago
 Kaira condoles demise of AJK President Barrister ..

Kaira condoles demise of AJK President Barrister Sultan's sister

18 minutes ago
 Court reserves verdict on maintainability of NAB r ..

Court reserves verdict on maintainability of NAB reference

15 minutes ago
 Sudanese visually impaired friends fulfill their d ..

Sudanese visually impaired friends fulfill their dream of performing Hajj in Sau ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East